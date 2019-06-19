LG's V-series lineup has become quite convoluted in recent years, with the V30, V30S, V35, V40, and V50 all having been released in the span of 1.5 years. The AT&T V40 received its Pie update about a week ago, and it's now the slightly older V35's turn.
Android 9 Pie first came to the V35 back in April on the South Korean model, but it's been radio silence since then. AT&T is the first US carrier to deliver the update, and unsurprisingly, at 1.46GB, it's a big one. It carries build number PKQ1.181105.001 and software version V350AWM20b, and it also comes with the May 2019 security patch.
If you own an AT&T V35, you should check for an update if you haven't received it already.
