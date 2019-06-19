We've known that Niantic's upcoming location-based AR game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite would be coming to Android sometime soon, thanks to the recent betas in New Zealand and Australia. As of last night, the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Twitter account announced the official release date for the US and UK, and we only have two more days to wait. That's right, Wizards Unite will be available for download on the Google Play Store on June 21st.
Above you can watch the new launch trailer for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, though it doesn't actually show any gameplay. Luckily, the recent betas and pre-registration description made it clear that the title should play similarly to Pokémon GO, but instead of collecting Pokémon, you'll spend your time searching out Foundables (cursed items) that are infecting Muggle areas.
It's still unknown when the game will reach the rest of the globe, and if the US and UK release is handled similarly to how Pokémon GO was launched, then new regions should be added in short succession once the servers settle a bit. So far, the official stance is that more regions will come "soon."
So if live in the US or UK, you can expect to get your hands on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite this Friday. If you happen to live in a region that's not taking part in the announced launch, make sure to hit the pre-registration button in the widget below to receive a notification when the game is officially available in your part of the world.
