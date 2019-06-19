Need to charge your phone or laptop quick and fast? A good 30-watt wall charger can make a lot of sense, but even with recent innovations, the bulk that get sold are still kinda big — if you're plugging into a packed power strip, you're often negotiating for space. But there are ways to get around that trouble and one of them is Aukey's USB-C wall charger, now on sale at Amazon for more than 30% off.

The adapter, which has one Type-C port compliant with USB Power Delivery 3.0, measures at 1 inch thick — depending on your outlet situation, it might best fit your bag and the power station you're plugging into. And with 30 watts, your MacBook Air, 12-inch MacBook, or pretty much any phone you have is covered. It comes with a 45-day refund guarantee and two years of replacement coverage, fulfilled by Aukey.

It's been on the market for just over 3 months at $30, but we have a coupon code that will knock just over $10 from that price — just use "2MAYKYUF" at checkout.

Also be advised that this discount only applies to the white color — if you want the black version, you'll have to pay full price.