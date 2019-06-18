The LG V50 ThinQ 5G has endured a stop-and-go release schedule. In the midst of growing pains with South Korea's next-gen cellular grid, the company pushed its original home market launch date of April 19 by nearly a month. Sprint, the U.S. carrier that claimed the early lead on the device, started sales on May 31. We knew that Verizon would also take up the V50 this "summer," but it wasn't until now that we learned it would be this week — on the last day of spring.
The announcement came in an episode of "Up to Speed," a semi-public series of video bulletins that are targeted to Verizon employees. The only kernel of new information we get from the update is that the phone will be on sale from June 20.
The rest of blurb featured all the specs which, if you are not familiar with, are the following:
Specs
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|RAM
|6GB
|Memory
|128GB internal, microSD up to 2TB
|Display
|6.4" 3120 x 1440 OLED
|Durability
|IP68, MIL-STD-810G
|Rear cameras
|12MP f/1.5 @ wide, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto, 16MP f/1.9 super-wide
|Front cameras
|8MP f/1.9, 5MP f/2.2 wide
|Battery
|4,000mAh w/ Quick Charge 3.0
|Audio
|Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm input w/ Quad DAC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
The LG V50 will be Verizon's second integrated 5G smartphone behind the Galaxy S10 5G. We've got no price on this one, so we'll look forward to that information in the next couple of days, but Sprint had an FRP of $1,152.
- Source:
- Verizon
Comments