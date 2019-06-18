The mobile port of the ROME: Total War – Barbarian Invasion expansion landed on the iPad back in 2017, and today Feral Interactive has announced that it's finally coming to iPhone and Android users sometime later this year. The central premise of this expansion revolves around the final years of Rome, and it will be up to choose whether you should defend the empire or lead the troops that aim to destroy it.
iPad trailer for ROME: Total War – Barbarian Invasion
At the tail end of last year, we finally saw the official release of ROME: Total War on the Google Play Store. This launch took place two years after the title was released on iOS, so as you can imagine, quite a few Android users were anxious to get their hands on the classic strategy game. Well, it would appear that iOS is still the lead platform for the port's developer Feral Interactive. Today's announcement has made it clear the iPhone release of this expansion is set to arrive before the Android version. No dates have been provided for either release, but It's nice to know new content is coming to mobile players sometime soon, though it still sucks to hear that Android users will receive the Barbarian Invasion expansion last.
Feral Interactive today announced that Barbarian Invasion, the standalone expansion for the acclaimed historical strategy game ROME: Total War will be released for iPhone and Android later this year. Barbarian Invasion was originally developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA for Windows PC, and previously brought to iPad by Feral Interactive.
Barbarian Invasion brings the action into the final years of Rome. Players will take up arms to defend the Empire, or lead the forces striving for its destruction.
Barbarian Invasion will be released on iPhone followed by Android.
On iPhone, users who already own Barbarian Invasion on iPad will be able to download the iPhone version for free.
- Source:
- Feral Interactive
Feral Interactive announces June launch date for Android version
Thanks to a recent tweet from Feral Interactive it is now clear that the Android version of ROME: Total War – Barbarian Invasion is set to launch on the Play Store this June. A firm date for the month has yet to be provided, though it's nice of the studio to narrow its previous "this year" release statement to a distinct month. I'm sure as June inches closer and closer more details will be revealed, so expect further coverage as the situation develops.
ROME: Total War - Barbarian Invasion launches on iPhone this Thursday 9th of May, and Android in June.
We can already hear the roar of the Vandals! pic.twitter.com/2CwZuz4zh2
— Feral Interactive (@feralgames) May 7, 2019
ROME: Total War – Barbarian Invasion is officially out on Android
We already knew that the ROME: Total War – Barbarian Invasion standalone expansion would land sometime in June, and lo and behold, as of this morning the strategy game is officially available on the Play Store for $4.99. This new release requires a device running Android 8 with at least 3GB of RAM, and it has to be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625/670/810/820/821/835/845, HiSilicon Kirin 710/950/970/980, Samsung Exynos 8890/8895/9810/9820, or MediaTek Helio P20 chipset. Below is an up-to-date list of supported devices.
- Google Pixel
- Google Pixel XL
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a XL
- HTC U12+
- Huawei Nexus 6P
- Huawei Honor 8
- Huawei Honor 10
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- LG V30+
- Meizu X8
- Motorola Moto Z2 Force
- Nokia 8
- OnePlus 3T
- OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 6T
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Xiaomi Mi 5
- Xiaomi Mi 6
- Xiaomi Pocophone F1
ROME: Total War – Barbarian Invasion out now on Android
Feral Interactive today announced that Barbarian Invasion, the standalone expansion for the acclaimed historical strategy game ROME: Total War, has been released on Android. Originally developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA for Windows PC, Barbarian Invasion was previously brought to iPad and iPhone by Feral Interactive.
Barbarian Invasion is available now from the Google Play Store for a single purchase of $4.99 / £4.99 / 5,49€. It is a premium game with no in-app purchases.
A trailer for Barbarian Invasion is viewable now.
Barbarian Invasion brings the series’ acclaimed combination of real-time battles and turn-based strategy into the final years of the Roman Empire. Players will take up arms in its defence, or lead the forces striving for its destruction. Just as for iPad and iPhone, Barbarian Invasion on Android offers the full experience of the desktop version, with a UI tailored specifically for mobile.
This game requires Android 8, and is officially supported on the following devices:
