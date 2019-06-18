In addition to providing fast and frequent updates, OnePlus is becoming one of the most communicative Android phone manufacturers: It's actually hearing and responding to requests for new features. Back in May, the company spoke out about reported issues and a handful of community requests for the 7 Pro — things like wide-angle video support, and an always-on display — and today it's providing further updates about those requests, as well as others.

User feedback rarely elicits this type of direct response from a company, and whatever your opinion of OnePlus' products might be, behavior like this should be praised and encouraged from Android OEMs. I wish more companies engaged in conversation with their consumers to this degree.

Rather than paraphrase the features and status updates discussed, the full list is presented below in the form of a Q&A by OnePlus' Shine L, a staff member in OxygenOS operations.

Q: Will OnePlus 7 Pro support horizon light customization?

A: We understand users' pain point of not having a notification light on their devices. We are looking into this, as well other alternatives to implement AOD in a battery-friendly way. Q: Is it possible to implement folders in the app drawer?

A: We know that this is a way to find apps fast and efficiently. We are looking into this. Q: Will the OnePlus 7 Pro support video recording using the ultra-wide camera?

A: This feature request has already been approved and is currently under development. We know how anxious you are for this feature and we hear you. Q: Will Oxygen OS support adaptive icons using the OnePlus launcher?

A: We are working on it. Q: Will OnePlus add a step counter in a future update?

A: We will merge this feature into the routine of OnePlus Shelf development to bring this functionality to you without adding any bloatware to the system. Q: Will it be possible to see more apps when accessing the recent apps menu?

A: This feature request is approved and under development. Q: Why does the background application pause while using quick reply in the landscape?

A: We are working on a new way to improve users' experience. Q: Will you add a charging sound effect?

A: This feature request is approved and under development. Q: Will it be possible to customize the duration of zen mode?

A: Yes, we are working on it. Q: Will it be possible to block messages by specific keyword?

A: Currently the function is under closed beta testing. We will release it soon if there are no major issues. Q: Will it support blocking calls in phone settings?

A: This function is already being tested in the open beta program. Please be patient. Q: Will digital wellbeing be supported on OnePlus devices?

A: Currently this function is in OnePlus 5/5T/6/6T's open beta program.​

Several of the features come down to "we're working on it," which might seem disheartening at first, but at least they could be on their way, assuming they pass muster. In previous discussions regarding adding new features, OnePlus has made it clear that it won't implement new features if the costs associated are too high — things like significantly reduced battery life or performance. Likely the most popular request is for an always-on display, and precisely those sorts of tradeoffs are involved, so it may be some time before a final determination is reached. OnePlus has been looking into the matter since last month when it first started these feedback updates, and it isn't clear if it's made any progress on a solution it can accept.

Limited options for the "horizon light" notification system built into the OnePlus 7 Pro has been a common point of criticism, and it is good OnePlus is looking into ways to tweak it. Launcher-related changes like folders in the app drawer and adaptive icons are on the roadmap — though I'd personally rather see OnePlus give its unlocked phones the same Google Discover launcher integration the T-Mobile versions of the phones see, rather than the useless Shelf. A few other minor but reasonable tweaks and bugfixes are also discussed, as well as a backporting of Digital Wellbeing to company's earlier phones.

Wide-angle video, another much-requested feature, sounds like it's on the way (or at least under active development, pending any unanticipated issues).

It's good that OnePlus seems committed to both accepting and implementing community feedback with these routine updates. Hopefully, the company continues both its development of user-requested features and openness in communicating its internal decision-making. Interested parties and critics are also encouraged to submit additional feedback and requests via the built-in Community app, so if you've been silently brooding over a missing feature since your upgrade, feel free to let the company know.