OnePlus never ceases to impress us with its stellar update record. Even though it already shipped a ton of software improvements this month, the company doesn't take a break. And thus, it just released the latest OxygenOS version 9.5.4 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.
The update comes with a ton of improvements, some of which we've already seen on the device's sister phone, the OnePlus 7 Pro. Improved touch sensitivity for the screen should be a fix for the phantom touches many users have reported on the latest OnePlus devices. Optimizations for double tap to wake and the ambient display go hand in hand with it, too. DC dimming has seen some polish, as well, and should help people sensitive to LCD or AMOLED flickering due to reduced screen brightness.
Along with these display-related fixes, the front camera has seen some improvements too — particularly, it should now pop up without problems on an incoming video call while the screen is off or locked. And finally, there's something on the pure software front: an issue with the launcher sometimes led to a persisting fingerprint unlock animation or app icons failing to display, which should now be working properly.
Changelog:
- System
- Optimized DC dimming
- Improved touch sensitivity for the screen
- Optimized Double Tap to Wake and Ambient Display
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Camera
- Fixed issue with the pop-up camera opening for an incoming video call while the screen is off or locked
- Launcher
- Fixed issue with fingerprint animation persisting on the screen while unlocked successfully
- Fixed issue with app icons failing to display while unlocked successfully
As always, the OTA is rolling out in stages, so if you're not one of the lucky few to receive it already, there's nothing else you can do but wait.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments