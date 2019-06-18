Google's knowledge graph is a two-edged sword. On the one hand, it's great for us users and offers us information at a glance before we ever need to enter a website. On the other hand, publishers are losing a lot of impressions because people don't click through to them anymore. This is particularly evident for lyrics providers; ever since Google started to offer song texts in search, traffic has naturally dropped for them. Now, one of the biggest players, Genius, has accused the search engine of illegally lifting lyrics from their platform and has provided evidence in the form of clever apostrophe use.

You read that right. According to The Wall Street Journal, Genius has long suspected Google's search cards of copying its lyrics, starting with rapper Desiigner's song "Panda" in 2016 — whose hard-to-understand text matched Genius' character-by-character. Thus, the company had the (pardon me) genius idea to introduce a watermarking system that consists of alternating cursive and straight apostrophes — ’ and '. Put together and converted into morse code, these spell out "red-handed" in each doctored songtext. Genius claims that it has found more than 100 examples of Google using these exact versions of lyrics since 2017.

Source: WSJ. The Journal provided an example of watermarked lyrics from the song "Not Today" by Alessia Cara.

Now, we need to put this into perspective a bit. First off, Google doesn't create the lyrics itself but rather licenses data partners such as LyricFind who provide the content. After the WSJ report was published, Google promised it would review the issues raised by Genius and terminate contracts with any bad actors. Secondly, we need to take into account that Genius doesn't own the rights to the lyrics itself, so if it chose to go ahead with a legal dispute it's still going to be a hard case to win, even with such clear cut evidence.

Last but not least, a little tip for Genius: next time you come up with a unique watermarking mechanism, don't trumpet it around like that. Now anyone willing to steal your texts only has to run a script that replaces all cursive apostrophes with straight ones — exactly what Google appears to have done since the accusation as WSJ's example lyrics (Google version and Genius version) now have only straight apostrophes in the search results.