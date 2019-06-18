Google Calendar is currently inaccessible for many on the web — navigating to calendar.google.com delivers a 404 error. The app is still functional on a local level, but events added aren't syncing across devices. Now would be a good time to shirk your responsibilities and blame technology.

Many of us here on the AP team, across multiple regions and even continents, are currently calendar-less, so the outage appears to be global. According to the G Suite Status Dashboard, Google is aware of the situation and is working on a fix.

Try to keep your head on straight while your schedule is lost in the cloud; it should be back soon. (Also you probably shouldn't actually skip work because your calendar is malfunctioning.)