Samsung, as with anything or anyone else, has its ups and downs, but the swings and roundabouts this year have been vast: the bread-and-butter Galaxy S10 series has been selling at a decent clip, but the bleeding-edge Galaxy Fold was kept out of market due to engineering concerns. The company may be pinning its hopes on another upswing with the release of the Galaxy Note 10 and we now have a good idea of when that will happen.
Sources to CNET say that Samsung will announce the Note 10 on August 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, barring any change in plans which can be made up until showtime. Last year, the company held its "Unpacked" event for the Galaxy Note 9 at the same venue on August 9, and has generally unveiled Note phablets late in the third quarter for the past several years.
It's been rumored that the Note 10 series will be fronted by four models — two sizes (6.28 inches and 6.75 inches) and two cellular configurations (4G and 5G) — and will likely lack physical buttons, a 3.5mm headphone jack, but will feature either three or four rear cameras, depending on the size.
The company might not miss out much on the niche audience that wanted a Galaxy Fold, but it is definitely looking to gin up some momentum toward the end of the year. We might have more to learn about the Note 10 before betting on whether the phone will get that traction.
- Source:
- CNET
