If you're champing at the bit to eliminate some cartoon viruses by lobbing like-colored pills at them, now's your chance to get in line. The latest in Nintendo's ever-expanding library of mobile titles, Dr. Mario World, is up for pre-registration on the Play Store.

#DrMarioWorld launches for iOS and Android devices on 7/10! Follow the official @DrMarioWorld_EN account to stay up to date on all the latest news, and pre-register today! 💊 https://t.co/vE4HLDfW7p pic.twitter.com/sWAgFXKEBj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 18, 2019

The classic match-three puzzler has been mobile-ified in all the ways you might expect: in addition to new, touch-friendly controls, World has an in-game currency that can be purchased with real-world currency, and randomized character unlocks (apparently everyone in the Mushroom Kingdom is a doctor). Different characters have different special abilities that can help you out of sticky situations. Plus — you guessed it — stamina! Hearts are required to play levels; they regenerate over time, or you can plunk down some currency to get more on demand.

The game is set to launch on July 10. In the meantime, you can read more about it at the Dr. Mario World website.