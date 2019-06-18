Safety has often been one of Chrome's selling points, thanks to the Google Safe Browsing extensive database of potentially harmful websites. You've probably faced a deceptive site alert at least once when trying to download illegal content watch pony videos, thanks to the browser's built-in ability to detect potentially dangerous pages. Back in January, we reported Chrome would extend its warning system to let you know when you're accessing a deceptive URL such as androldpoice.com instead of androidpolice.com. The new feature is now rolling out to all users starting today, together with an extension that lets you report sites that deliberately try to confuse people.

The new warning will automatically alert users when they access a deceptive URL and invite them to go back to safety by suggesting the actual site they're trying to visit, as shown above. In order to do so, Chrome analyzes the web address, looking for special characters that look like letters. It also compares the page with your browsing history to assess if the site is trying to confuse you with a URL that looks like one of your frequently visited sites.

Together with this new safety functionality, Google is introducing the Suspicious Site Reporter Extension, which lets you report mistrustful sites to Google Safe Browsing. In the past, the feature would typically rely on an automatic assessment of a page to determine if it could be dangerous. Now, any user will be able to act as a whistleblower and add potentially harmful pages to the database. Of course, these would then be processed by Google, but the extension already analyzes why the site could be suspicious and includes some additional details for further investigation.

The deceptive URL warning will be automatically available in Chrome, but you'll have to manually install the Suspicious Site Reporter Extension if you'd like to help other users out. You should be able to access both features starting today on Chrome for desktop, but Google hasn't shared any details regarding mobile availability yet.