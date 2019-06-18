Every few weeks, Google updates its ARCore support list with new devices. This time around, Google's added the two new LG flagship phones — the G8 and the V50 — as well as four iPad models and the iPhone XR.
Without further ado, here are the new additions:
- LG G8 ThinQ
- LG V50 ThinQ
- Apple iPhone XR
- Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation
- Apple iPad mini 5th Generation
- Apple 12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd Generation)
- Apple 11-in. iPad Pro
It's not surprising to see the newest LG flagships make the list. As for the iOS devices, the XS and XS Max were already supported, so the addition of the XR rounds out ARCore for the current iPhone lineup. Those of you with the newer iPads will be happy to see that there are now ten on the list.
A lot of the time this ARCore support list is just confirmation of what we already knew (or at least could have assumed). And it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone keeping score that Google's latest Pixel phones find themselves joining these illustrious ranks. Still for the sake of completion, welcome the newest ARCore phones:
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a XL
We were only just talking about all those obvious additions to Google's ARCore lists — like when a new major flagship comes out, it's pretty certain we'll be seeing it pop up here sooner or later. But there's also the exception that proves the rule, and that's very much what we've got with the latest two phones confirmed for ARCore support:
- General Mobile GM 9 Plus
- Sharp AQUOS R3
We don't tend to see a lot of new phone launches take place over the summer months, but you had better believe that any high-profile new debut will probably be finding its way to this list. There's still a few months to go before we'll see the likes of the Note10 popping up, but today we have the ARCore club formally welcoming the latest phones from OnePlus onto its roster:
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
