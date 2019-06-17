Chinese Android phone makers have it rough when it comes to bringing on software updates to their customers. There's a totally different expectation as to how long these devices get supported there and the issue gets compounded when taking into account the proprietary UIs and services for each OEM's spin on the OS. In Xiaomi's case, it has taken up the challenge of bringing at least 13 devices up to Android Q over the next year.

Xiaomi and its subsidiary Redmi are already maintaining Android Q beta programs for three of its phones: the Mi 9, the Mi Mix 3 5G, and the Redmi K20 Pro.

One of the company's product managers has told users on the Chinese-language MIUI forums that these three phones will receive the final version of Q sometime in the fourth quarter as will the following other devices:

Mi 8

Mi 8 Pro

Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Mi Mix 2S

Mi Mix 3

Redmi K20

Mi 9 SE

The Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro are due to get Android Q in the first quarter of 2020.

In many cases, Xiaomi has been able to deliver major OS updates across its devices in most regions, but if you do live outside of China and own a Mi phone, just be advised that your timeline may vary.

Also under Xiaomi's purview is its globally-focused spinoff, Poco. It has been inferred from the company's top executive, Alvin Tse, in a Twitter reply that the Pocophone F1 will also receive Android Q, though we don't know when at this point.