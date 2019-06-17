If you're looking for an Android-powered projector — which, if you're reading this, you most likely are — Anker's Nebula line is probably on your short list. Woot has two of last year's portable Nebula projectors at deep discounts today: the Mars II is down to $329.99, while the smaller Capsule is $219.99.

The projector you choose depends largely on your priorities. The Mars II has a brighter, higher-resolution projection, while the Capsule, being about the size of a can of soda, is considerably more mobile and doubles as a very good Bluetooth speaker. Obviously, price also plays a role here too; the capsule is more than $100 cheaper than the Mars II. Both run a skinned version of Android — not quite Android TV, but not what you'd find on a phone, either. You can check out Corbin's reviews of the Mars II and Capsule for more information.

There's currently a coupon for the Mars II on Amazon, bringing its price there down to $450, but historically, it lists for the full MSRP of $499.99. This sale is good for a beefy $170 off that price. The Capsule is going for its full $299.99 elsewhere, but you'll save $80 through Woot today. Follow the links below to pick one up.