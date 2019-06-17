This might be the most precious thing you see on the internet today. A YouTube creator going by the name Little Tesla has broken into the world of video teardowns and durability tests dominated by folks like Zack at JerryRigEverything, but with a few twists: His phone is made of cardboard, and he's just a kid.

What appears to be an original 2016 Google Pixel survives Little Tesla's durability tests admirably, with him ultimately praising the build quality when it passes the gauntlet of scratch, burn, and bend tests. He also performs a battery replacement on his 2016 Pixel — together with the help of a pair of scissors to cut the battery down to size.

Zack at JerryRigEverything, being the class act that he is, even featured both of Little Tesla's videos on his Twitter feed. Let's hope we can see even more teardowns from Little Tesla in the future, cardboard or otherwise.