Before today the only way to pre-order an extra Stadia controller was if you already purchased the $130 Founder's Edition. As of this morning, Google is now offering a standalone Stadia controller to anyone for $69 plus shipping, though there is a catch, only those that own access to the Founder's Edition will be able to make use of the device before the public release of the game streaming service in 2020.

You won’t be able to play Stadia right away just by purchasing the Stadia Controller. Only purchase the Stadia Controller on its own if you already have access to Stadia through Founder’s Edition and are looking for a second controller, or if you have access through a Buddy Pass and want to use the Stadia Controller.

As you can read in the quoted text above, Google has made it clear that the standalone $69 peripheral will be of no use to anyone that hasn't paid for access to the Founder's Edition. Of course, those that plan on accessing the streaming service through the optional Buddy Pass system should also be able to make use of the controller (though there is word that the Buddy Pass may no launch until six months after the Founder's Edition), but everyone else will have to wait until 2020.

The controller will feature a dual-analog layout that should be familiar to most gamers, and it will also come with a dedicated hamburger menu button, overflow menu button, capture button for screenshots and gameplay videos, as well as a Google Assistant button. The controller will also sport dual-band wifi (2.4GHz / 5GHz) with IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity, low energy bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack for headsets with or without a mic, and a USB-C port for charging that also supports accessories and is HID-compliant (which means the device should ideally work with regular Android games over USB if the spec is supported properly).

If you'd like to pre-order a standalone Stadia controller, you can do so today on the Google Store for $69 plus shipping, but the item will not ship until November, just like the Stadia Founder's Edition.