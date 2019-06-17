It's the final Monday of spring! Get ready for damp summer fun with a very affordable water-resistant Bluetooth speaker from Anker. Our other deals aren't explicitly summer-related, but you should still check 'em out: smart home stuff, really cheap USB cables, and an exclusive discount on refurbished Kindles.



Anker Soundcore Motion B: $20 ($10 off)

Anker Soundcore Motion B water-resistant Bluetooth speaker — $19.99, $10 off (Amazon)

The IPX7-certified Anker Soundcore Motion B is perfect for your poolside shenanigans, thanks to its water resistance at up to three feet — just be sure to retrieve it quickly if it falls into the deep end. Anker cites up to 12 hours of playback time, and customers review it highly, with 77 percent awarding it five stars. It's usually 30 bucks, but you can get it for $10 off right now. That's a bargain.

TP-Link tunable white bulb 2-pack: $28 ($22 off)

TP-Link Kasa Tunable White smart bulb 2-pack — $27.99, $22 off (B&H)

You've surely seen us singing the praises of TP-Link's smart home gear. It's solid, with prices that generally undercut the competition. That's doubly true during a sale: you can get two of the company's tunable white Wi-Fi-connected bulbs for just 28 bucks at B&H today, a savings of $22.

Eufy Smart Plug Mini: $14 ($9 off)

Eufy Smart Plug Mini — $13.79 with coupon, $9.20 off (Amazon)

Anker's Eufy smart home gadgets are similarly economical; this plug, for example, is a good deal at its usual price of $23 — and you can save $9 with code EUFYHOME at checkout, making it kind of a no-brainer. The little guy does the normal smart plug tricks like remote operation and on/off scheduling, plus acts as a surge protector for whatever you've got plugged into it, and tracks power consumption. That's a lot of functionality for 14 smackers.

Choetech USB-A-to-USB-C cable 6-pack: $4 ($10 off)

Choetech USB-A-to-USB-C cable 6-pack – $3.97 with coupons, $10.02 off (Amazon)

If you're not up to your pits in USB cables yet, here's a deal that'll help get you that way. By combining an on-page coupon for $4 off with code Y5MDXHKO at checkout, you can nab six USB-A-to-USB-C cables of varying lengths for just four bucks. They're USB 2.0 and support data transfer speeds of up to 480 Mbps, plus fast charging at up to 2.4 amps. If your interest is piqued, hustle on this one: the last time we saw coupons stack to make Choetech USB cables dirt cheap like this, the deal ended pretty abruptly.

Exclusive — Kindle Paperwhite Gen 7 refurbs: $65 ($15 off)

Kindle Paperwhite Gen 7 Refurbs – $64.99 with coupon, $15 off (Daily Steals)

If you're hankering for a Kindle but don't care whether it can survive an accidental dip in your bathtub, you can save big by going with a refurbished unit from last generation. It's not water resistant and it doesn't have as much storage, but at $65 with our exclusive code APKINDLE, this certified refurbished Paperwhite costs exactly half the current generation's starting price. Not a bad compromise.