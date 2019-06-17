Babies are a bundle of joy. They can also be a bundle of nerves to take care of for parents, especially in what are supposed to be sleeping hours — that's why a lot of people consider buying baby monitors. The Arlo Baby is just one option out there and it's now more affordable than ever on Amazon.

The monitor, which can be made to look like a bunny, features a 1080p camera and has two-way voice communications, infrared vision for discreet check-ups at night, as well as sensors for motion, humidity, temperature, and air quality. Users can set up routines through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and IFTTT.

The Arlo Baby hasn't spent much time at its $200 MSRP in recent weeks on Amazon — we've seen its price drop over the past two months and it has just tipped down to a new low of $130, $70 off.

If you happen to be more loyal to Best Buy, that retailer also has the Arlo Baby on sale right now for $141.