Welcome to the start of yet another week. June keeps trucking on. I have another list of app sales for you all today, so have fun.

Free

Apps

  1. Scalar Pro — Advanced Calculator & Math Scripts $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Mental Disorders Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (VIP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. God's Orbits - Gravity Puzzles $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Learn Mandarin - HSK 5 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Mineral.io $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Field Defense VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends within the hour
  2. Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Zephyr - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Croc - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Commands Guide & Shortcuts $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Grid Maps - Create random maps! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. LASERBREAK Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. No More Buttons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. One More Button $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Alex Hunter: Lord of the Mind $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Animus - Stand Alone $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Cruel Games: Red Riding Hood. Hidden Object Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Dark Strokes 2.Hidden Object Puzzle Adventure Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Eternal Journey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Motor Town:Soul of the Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Snark Busters: High Society $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Stray Souls: Dollhouse Story. Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Twisted Lands: Origin $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Weird Park: Broken Tune. Hidden Object Puzzle Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Weird Park 3: Final Show. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Nemo_D.O $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Her Story $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Animated Landscape Weather Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Realistic Weather All Seasons Live Wallpaper $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days