Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the stable release of the gorgeous platformer Grimvalor, the sequel to the idle RPG Nonstop Knight, and the Android release of Spirit Roots, a quality platformer that's been available on iOS for some time. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Games

Grimvalor

Grimvalor is an awesome hack and slash platformer that includes excellent graphics and a premium price point. We actually covered it last month when it was available as an early-access release, and this week the title is officially available on the Play Store as a stable release. The game supports physical controllers, and you can even test out the gameplay without going out of pocket since the first act is offered for free. Reviews have remained positive following its original release on the Apple App Store in 2018, and rest assured the Android port looks and plays just as well as it does on iOS. Make sure you don't miss out on this one.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $6.99 a piece (single IAP unlocks full game)

Nonstop Knight 2

Nonstop Knight 2 continues the fun of the original Nonstop Knight, but this time around you can expect expanded RPG mechanics that move the series away from the core idle gameplay of the first title. Sadly it would appear that this sequel isn't balanced as well as the original, so expect a long grind if you plan on playing for free.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Traffix

Traffix is the latest minimal puzzler from InfinityGames. The gameplay revolves around managing traffic, and it will be your job to control the timing of traffic lights to maintain order in each of the game's city. There are no timers, so you are free to play at your own pace, which makes this a great title to work your way through after a long day of menial labor.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Dark Quest 2

Dark Quest 2 is a strategic turn-based RPG, much like Final Fantasy Tactics. You'll command a party of heroes during your quest, all so you can eventually defeat an evil sorcerer and his followers. The entire title is presented in a hand-drawn isometric view, and each map has been designed to test your strategic mettle. This is a single-player affair, so don't expect much of an endgame, but for the asking price, this release is well worth a looksee.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Spirit Roots

Spirit Roots is a pleasant looking platformer that's been available on iOS for quite some time, though it just landed on Android this week. Three difficulty modes are included, so if you find the default settings frustrating, you can drop the difficulty down to easy so you can experience the story and gameplay with little frustration. There are fifty levels to explore that are broken up between five different worlds that include their own themes.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Mosaic: BlipBlop

Mosaic: BlipBlop is a minimal idle game that ties into an upcoming console and PC release, and just like every other idle game out there, you'll start your journey by furiously tapping on the screen. Once you build up a few blops, you can purchase a blip accelerator, and from there you'll unlock even more upgrades that can accelerate your earnings. It's a familiar setup that does little to differentiate itself other than offering a unique minimal theme, but at least the game is free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Turn It On! free

Turn It On! is an excellent little puzzle game filled with interactive brainteasers, which is why I covered the premium release in 2018. Today I present the launch of the free version, and just like the monetized offering, it will be your job to figure out what the buttons and knobs that decorate a handful of random boxes actually do in order to solve each puzzle. There is a sequential order for interacting with these elements that you have to follow, which is the key to success.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Puppet Fever

Puppet Fever is a tie-in release that works directly with the standalone VR game Puppet Fever on the Oculus Quest and Oculus GO. This app is used to view an in-game stage. In order to connect this app with the title, you'll have to ensure your phone and Oculus device are connected to the same wifi network, and then it's off to the races to solve word puzzles through the use of virtual puppets.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Path Jump

Path Jump is a simple arcade game where you'll move diagonally to the left or right as you make your way up a staircase of blocks. In order to keep the game challenging, there are many obstacles to avoid along your journey, which means you'll have to pay close attention so that you can time your movements correctly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

ARISETOCRAT

Arisetocrat is a vertical platformer where you'll jump and dash your way to victory. You can use the walls on either side of the stage to your advantage, but you'll have to watch out for the game's many enemies if you want to survive long enough to reach your goal. The touchscreen controls are accurate, which helps a lot when it comes time to dodge your many enemies, so if you're into arcade platformers, this is the release for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Knight Brawl

Knight Brawl reminds me of CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars. You won't have direct control of your attacks, though you can move around each stage to gain a better position over your enemies. More or less the game revolves around your gear, so you'll have to grind through a lot of fights before you can equip yourself with items that will help you survive long-term.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Space Pinball: Classic game

AI Games offers a bunch of titles that revolve around balls, and Space Pinball: Classic game follows along with this theme, though it offers much more than a simple casual release. You see, this is a pinball game, which means you can expect classic pinball action as you put your flipper skills to the test to see if you can reach the highest score possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

HELI 100

HELI 100 comes from Tree Men Games, the same people behind the fan-favorite Pako series. Unlike the dev's previous work, HELI 100 is not a survival high-score game as it's actually a top-down shoot 'em up that offers over 100 levels, tons of unlockable vehicles, and an endless attack mode for hardcore shooter fans.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Quizcapade

If you enjoy quiz games, then you'll probably want to check out Quizcapade. The UI is clean, and the questions are challenging, which makes for a pleasant game to play. This release works well for quick sessions, since each round only lasts as long as you can correctly answer each question, so unless you're a quiz buff most rounds will lean on the shorter side.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $39.99

Word Life - Crossword puzzle

Word Life mixes the core word-creation gameplay of Boggle with a classic crossword layout. It will be your job to create words out of the random letters displayed at the bottom of your screen to then place those words where they would appropriately fit within the crossword puzzle displayed at the top of your screen. The gameplay is unique while remaining familiar, which makes this release a win in my book.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

MAKARA

MAKARA is a game that offers beautiful minimal puzzles that are filled with brainteasers. The mechanics of the game revolve around pulley systems, and it will be your job to place a rope around each and every pulley, which can quickly becomes a lot more challenging than you would at first suspect. The entire game has been designed to offer a relaxing experience, which means no timers are present, so you are free to work through each puzzle at your own pace.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $49.99

Sea Fortress - Epic War of Fleets

Sea Fortress is your standard free-to-play war game. If you enjoy such things, then you'll probably get a kick out of the naval theme, but if you're looking for a game that provides depth over numerous in-app purchases, then you may want to skip this title. It also doesn't help that the game suffers from stability issues, though they will probably get fixed in the future since this is a new release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

F1 Manager

Racing management sims are nothing new, but since there are so many different styles of racing, I can understand why there are so many different titles in this niche genre. F1 Manager is the latest release on the Play Store that offers management gameplay where you can build your own team, choose your cars, and of course duel other players in real time. You can expect to race on official circuits, hire familiar names, and of course race with all of your favorite F1 cars.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements

Okay, what year is it again, 2019? Apparently, eleven years after the initial release of the first Breaking Bad episode is the appropriate time to release a shallow free-to-play base-builder. So far reviews for the title are abysmal, with many comparing the game to a knock-off of Narcos: Cartel Wars, another release from the same publisher. So unless you are a diehard fan of Breaking Bad, I'm going to have to recommend everyone skip this clone and its lazy copy and paste gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Crazy Defense Heroes: Tower Defense Strategy TD

Crazy Defense Heroes is a free-to-play tower defense game, so of course, it also contains gacha mechanics. Collecting cards is a primary focus if you want to be successful, which include heroes, towers, spells, and equipment, so pretty much the full gamut of all of your tools. There are over 500 levels to explore, though it will be tough to advance at a reasonable pace, especially if you don't plan on spending any money.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing

Top Speed 2 is a new release from T-Bull that offers familiar free-to-play drag racing gameplay, much like the CSR racing series. You can expect superb graphics, though if you find you get frustrated by tons of grinding and unfair races, you'll probably have a tough time with this title. The game features all of the hallmarks of any FTP drag-racer, and many players have directly compared the title to the first CSR release, so if that's your jam, then you may enjoy this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $164.99

