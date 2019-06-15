Samsung was among the first to join in the Chromebook craze, and it's still in the game today with its Chromebook Plus V2. This laptop was discounted to $399 back in January, and that same deal is back at Best Buy. There are deals to be had on the open-box models as well.

This is the base V2, which means that it has a 12.2" 1200p touchscreen, an Intel Celeron 3965Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also has a built-in stylus and a 360-degree hinge. Plus, it recharges via USB Type-C, so you won't need to bring a whole mess of chargers with you on trips.

$399 makes for a nice discount from the $449 (formerly $499) MSRP. Alternatively, if you're okay with slightly used products, open-box models are available starting at $298.99. Store pickup is available at select stores, and shipping is free. Hit the link below to check it out.