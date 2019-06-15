Google decided to do something different with its Android Q previews — it opened participation up to twelve manufacturers. OnePlus is in that list, and today it's releasing its second Android Q build for the OnePlus 6 and 6T. Unfortunately, a factory reset is required to upgrade.

OnePlus is calling its builds "developer previews" like Google used to. However, that makes determining which Android Q Beta build this second developer preview is based on a bit difficult. We aren't the only ones confused; the OnePlus forum post is full of OP6/6T owners asking the same question.

Regardless of whether you're currently on the stable track, the Open Beta track, or the first developer preview, you will have to wipe your data to flash DP2. The forum post, linked below, has the download links and flashing instructions.