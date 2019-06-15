When I want to set up a nice atmosphere in my living room, I rely on my Philips Hue Iris bulbs to create a cosy setting with relaxing colors. What I enjoy even more is how simple it is to control them using my Google Home and how easily they integrate with routines. If you want to extend this nice ambiance to your garden, you can save a few bucks when buying three outdoor Lily spots lights for $232 plus $12 for shipping. This is about $36 less than what they sell for on Amazon.

The bundle includes three outdoor spot lights and their power cable, which can handle a total of five Lily and Calla outdoor lights. The Philips Hue controller is not included in the package, though, and will cost you an extra $50. However, you'll be able to use your existing one if you already have indoor Hue bulbs, or even link the lights to an Echo Plus or Show, as these have a built-in Zigbee capability.

The Lilies can produce up to 16 million colors and all shades of white, letting you create the perfect atmosphere for your summer barbecues in the yard. They can be operated using the Hue app on your device, or by talking to Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They also work with Samsung SmartThings, Nest, and IFTTT to be fully integrated with your home automation routines.

The bundle is selling for $231.99 plus $12.23 for regular shipping on Newegg. However, you won't have to pay for the latter if you sign up for a Premier membership, which makes the savings even more interesting.