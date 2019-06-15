

The Galaxy Buds is Samsung's third generation of fully wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and it's on sale this weekend for just $80. Verizon is selling both colors for $100, down from $130, with an additional $20 rebate available in the form of a prepaid debit card.

To snag the Galaxy Buds at this price, you would need to first purchase it for $99, then visit the Verizon Promotion Center and enter code SPEND99 along with the purchase date and email address you purchased it from. Once submitted, be on the lookout for an email from [email protected], which will ask you to submit the customer receipt.

Once you receive the actual earbuds, you can scan the receipt in the box and submit it to get a $20 Verizon prepaid gift card (issued by Mastercard). The deal is reportedly only working with guest checkout and not for Verizon customers (the irony), and some folks are having issues checking out on Firefox, so try an alternate browser.

Scott reviewed the Galaxy Buds back in March and was impressed by the well-rounded audio, good battery life, and compact form factor of the case. We've seen the Buds on sale for $100 before, but $80 marks a new low.