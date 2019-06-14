Spotify is a constant companion for many people, bringing music and podcasts right to their ears. A lot of customers listen to the streaming service on their daily car commute, so it makes sense that the company wants to position itself as a picture-perfect alternative to the radio. Thus, Spotify announced a new Your Daily Drive playlist on Wednesday that gives you a mix of your favorite music and short news talk shows.
For now, the playlist is a US exclusive since it consists of US-centered news podcasts from the Wall Street Journal, NPR, and PRI. Along with these short, informative transmissions, the new experience also consists of a mix of your favorite music and tracks Spotify thinks you might like, just as in its Discover playlists.
The feature should already be live for you if you live in the US and you should see the playlist right in your app. Do remember to get it started before you begin your journey, though, so you're not tempted to faff around with your phone while driving — stay safe and have a good commute!
If it feels like you’re always in the car, you’re not alone. Americans log 70 billion hours behind the wheel each year, with a big chunk of that time spent commuting to and from work or school. To help make that time fly by, stay up to date on the world around you, and maybe even rock out to a few timeless classics, we are excited to introduce Your Daily Drive.
It’s a new Spotify playlist that combines the very best of news talk shows, including the relevancy and personality of the hosts, with the best of audio streaming (on demand, personalized playing and discovery). It combines music you love with relevant, timely world updates from reputable sources – all put together in a seamless and unified listening experience.
US users can get revved up for a personalized audio feed that blends music and news in one place for the perfect commute experience. Included at launch:
- Short-form podcast news updates from Wall Street Journal, NPR, and PRI
- A mix of your favorite songs and artists interspersed with tracks you’ve yet to discover
- Updates throughout the day to keep both the music and news fresh
- An escape from toggling between multiple stations to avoid music that isn’t quite your speed
US users can make the most of their time on the road by tuning-in to Your Daily Drive starting today. Map your way to the new Driving Hub for all things car.
