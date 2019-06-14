Spotify is a constant companion for many people, bringing music and podcasts right to their ears. A lot of customers listen to the streaming service on their daily car commute, so it makes sense that the company wants to position itself as a picture-perfect alternative to the radio. Thus, Spotify announced a new Your Daily Drive playlist on Wednesday that gives you a mix of your favorite music and short news talk shows.

For now, the playlist is a US exclusive since it consists of US-centered news podcasts from the Wall Street Journal, NPR, and PRI. Along with these short, informative transmissions, the new experience also consists of a mix of your favorite music and tracks Spotify thinks you might like, just as in its Discover playlists.

The feature should already be live for you if you live in the US and you should see the playlist right in your app. Do remember to get it started before you begin your journey, though, so you're not tempted to faff around with your phone while driving — stay safe and have a good commute!