Is your living room missing a humungous high-end TV? We track the prices of all kinds of consumer electronics, and noticed a significant price drop in a few Sony X900F models — the 75-inch and 85-inch versions of this highly-rated 4K TV can be had for $2600 and $4000 respectively, up to a cool $500 less than the previous deal we saw.

The Sony X9000F line has been well reviewed by RTings, so you can expect image quality that's a step above lower and mid-range TVs. There's compatibility with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes these a solid option for gaming. Also, since they support Android TV, you don't need an additional Chromecast or Fire TV to stream your content of choice.

You can buy these TVs at Amazon, Best Buy, or B&H. If you don't mind an open-box unit, you can save a couple of hundred dollars at Best Buy, though buying it from B&H will get you a free Google Home Mini, and you may save on Sales Tax (depending on your state).

Sony X900F 75": $2598 ($900 off MSRP/$200 off last price) — (Amazon), (B&H), (Best Buy)

Sony X900F 85": $3998 ($1300 off MSRP/$500 off last price) — (Amazon), (B&H), (Best Buy)