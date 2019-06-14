June is already almost half over, but that hasn't stopped OnePlus from pushing out new Open Betas for its past devices. Both the 5 and 6 family just received Digital Wellbeing, the June patch, and OnePlus' Fnatic mode.
The official forum post hasn't appeared yet, but users have already begun to receive the update — XDA also reported that the 5/5T got its new beta with the same changelog. OnePlus sometimes gets ahead of itself.
- System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.06
- Added Digital Wellbeing (Settings - Digital Wellbeing)
- Fnatic Mode
- Brand new Fnatic mode offering you an immersive gaming experience
None of these are new or anything, per se, but the OP5 and OP6 families are long overdue for Digital Wellbeing, so I'm glad to see that they're finally getting it. Fnatic mode was introduced with the OP7 series and it aims to offer an "immersive" (shoutout to MxR fans out there) gaming experience by boosting performance and connectivity.
In case you're curious the version numbers are: Open Beta 34 and 32 for the 5 and 5T, 20 and 12 for the 6 and 6T. At time of writing, there hasn't been an official forum post yet, so we'll just have to wait. The screenshots above are from a tipster's 6T.
Downloads are up
OnePlus has now added the downloads for the latest Open Beta updates to its support site. Digital Wellbeing and Fnatic Mode await you, so grab them from the links below. Remember to switch to the Beta Build tab on the source links to see info for the betas and not the official builds.
- 5 — Open Beta 34 — 1.82GB [More info / Direct download]
- 5T — Open Beta 32 — 1.82GB [More info / Direct download]
- 6 — Open Beta 20 — 1.62GB [More info / Direct download]
- 6T — Open Beta 12 — 1.69GB [More info / Direct download]
Don't forget to back up your data before proceeding, and enjoy!
- Thanks:
- Edwin
Comments