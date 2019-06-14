For those of you looking for a 2-in-1 tablet with Google software, HP's Chromebook x2 is practically perfect. With its included and stylusdetachable keyboard, it represents pretty good value at its $599 MSRP. Best Buy, however, is currently offering the Chromebook x2 for just $349, equating to a discount of a whopping $250. This is a pretty crazy deal.

The Chromebook x2 is equipped with a 12.3" 1600p touchscreen, an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. At only 0.3" thick and a weight of just 1.62lbs, it's also very portable. Plus, for the more creative types out there, the stylus is great for taking notes and doodling.

This Best Buy deal is the best we've seen on the Chromebook x2 thus far. We saw it priced at $399 back in February, but this $349 deal is obviously better. Shipping is free, and if you're super impatient, store pickup is probably available at a location near you.