When I set up my smart home infrastructure a couple of years ago, I had to break the bank to buy a smart speaker, connected bulbs, and intelligent plugs. Even though we often share deals that let you save a few bucks on such products, this one is particularly interesting. Indeed, Amazon is throwing in a free Echo Dot speaker and a Philipe Hue bulb with the purchase of an Echo Show smart display. The three products together would cost $295 if purchased separately, but with this offer, you'll only have to pay the Echo Show's price for the whole bundle.

This kit is a great way to get you started if you were thinking of making your home more intelligent, or simply extend your existing installation. If you're not very familiar with Amazon's smart display, it features a 10.1" HD display combined with built-in speakers. It's a great companion when cooking, but it can also make video calls and play videos and TV shows. Like any Alexa-enabled device, it's also there to help you set reminders, manage your shopping list, play music, control your smart home, and answer questions you might have.

As for the Echo Dot, it's a small smart speaker you can discretely place anywhere you want. It has the same skills as the Show, except ones that require a screen. Even though the bundle includes just one bulb, you can add other ones, whether they're Philips ones or not. However, thanks to the Echo Show's built-in Zigbee capability, you won't need to spend another $50 to on the Philips Hue hub to control your lights.

The deal works on all three Echo Dot colors, so you have the choice of getting yours in Charcoal, Sandstone, or Heather Gray. Just in case the Echo Show is too big for you, you might be interested in the smaller Echo Show 5, which costs $90, but keep in mind it doesn't benefit from the free Echo Dot + Philips Hue bulb deal.