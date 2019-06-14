Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is just a few hours away, so that means it's time to dig into some app sales. Today's list is a longer one, and I've highlighted in bold a few of the more interesting games and apps.

Free

Apps

  1. Bluetooth Simultaneous Translator Voice GringoChat $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Subnet Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Healthy Dining $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Age Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Calmly Writing Notepad Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Mydolist: Daily Checklist Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Super Dangerous Trap $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Game Studio Tycoon 3 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Five Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. LASERBREAK 2 Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Hoopa City $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. LASERBREAK Escape $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Jurassic Mouse Company $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Defender Heroes: Castle Defense - Epic TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Merge Mon VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Dead Rain : New zombie virus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Cat town (Tap RPG) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Star X 3D live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  3. Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Xperia Theme - Fujiyama Night $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Red Wallpapers 4K Red Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Smoon UI - Rounded Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. 🔝 AMOLED 4K Black Wallpapers , Dark Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Amsterdam Wallpapers PRO 4K Netherlands Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Puppy Wallpapers 4K PRO Puppy Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. San Francisco Wallpapers 4K PRO USA Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Switzerland Wallpapers PRO 4K Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Technology Wallpapers 4K Technology Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. Volcano Wallpapers 4K PRO Lava Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Compiler Engine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Ultimate Ghost Detector (real EMF, EVP recorder) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. EasyJoin "Pro": SMS from PC - Share files offline $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. VPN Gate Connector (Pro) - Free VPN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Rotation Control Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Mute Camera Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. MC50 Programmable Calculator $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. 3D Geeks 🤓: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

    1. Word Search Fun - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
    2. 1849 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
    3. OTTTD : Over The Top TD $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
    4. Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
    5. Danmaku Unlimited 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
    6. Danmaku Unlimited 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
    7. Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
    8. Dictator 2: Evolution $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
    9. Titan Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
    10. Children Puzzle for Kids Pets PRO: Box 2D & Slices $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
    11. Gyro Buster HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
    12. Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
    13. Weapon stripping NoAds $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
    14. Pichon: The Bouncy Bird - Cute Puzzle Platformer $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

    Icon packs & customization

    1. Fuchsia KWGT - Gradient Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
    2. MinMaCons Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days