Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is just a few hours away, so that means it's time to dig into some app sales. Today's list is a longer one, and I've highlighted in bold a few of the more interesting games and apps.
Free
Apps
- Bluetooth Simultaneous Translator Voice GringoChat $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Subnet Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Healthy Dining $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Age Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Calmly Writing Notepad Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mydolist: Daily Checklist Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Super Dangerous Trap $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Game Studio Tycoon 3 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Five Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hoopa City $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- LASERBREAK Escape $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Jurassic Mouse Company $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Defender Heroes: Castle Defense - Epic TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Mon VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Star X 3D live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Xperia Theme - Fujiyama Night $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Red Wallpapers 4K Red Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smoon UI - Rounded Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 🔝 AMOLED 4K Black Wallpapers , Dark Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Amsterdam Wallpapers PRO 4K Netherlands Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Puppy Wallpapers 4K PRO Puppy Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- San Francisco Wallpapers 4K PRO USA Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Switzerland Wallpapers PRO 4K Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Technology Wallpapers 4K Technology Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Volcano Wallpapers 4K PRO Lava Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Compiler Engine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ultimate Ghost Detector (real EMF, EVP recorder) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- EasyJoin "Pro": SMS from PC - Share files offline $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- VPN Gate Connector (Pro) - Free VPN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rotation Control Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mute Camera Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MC50 Programmable Calculator $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- 3D Geeks 🤓: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
-
- Word Search Fun - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 1849 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- OTTTD : Over The Top TD $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Danmaku Unlimited 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dictator 2: Evolution $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Children Puzzle for Kids Pets PRO: Box 2D & Slices $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gyro Buster HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weapon stripping NoAds $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pichon: The Bouncy Bird - Cute Puzzle Platformer $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Fuchsia KWGT - Gradient Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MinMaCons Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
