Smart doorbells are a convenient way of adding an extra layer of security to your household, but they can be quite pricey and often require an additional monthly subscription. Of course, there are a few inexpensive options, but their resolution is usually limited to 1080p, which is decent, but not on par with new 4K standards. Eufy's approach offers a good compromise with great value for money, thanks to its 2K image quality at a reasonable price and with no monthly fees. The intelligent doorbell normally costs $160, but you can get it for just $112 thanks to this promo code.

The doorbell has a bunch of neat features: For starters, because it doesn't need with a monthly subscription, it comes with a built-in 4GB storage to save video footage locally, which is automatically encrypted for extra privacy. It also features a predictive functionality that can automatically alert you if someone you know is at your door before they even ring the bell. To avoid unnecessary notifications, it uses human detection and won't bother you if an animal is standing in front of it.

The product also lets you save pre-recorded responses, which are particularly convenient if you're not at home or want to save time. In case you'd rather talk to your visitor, you can use two-way audio thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. For extra safety, the camera will start pre-recording video when it detects motion to let you see the previous three seconds before the actual alert. Lastly, unlike its competitors, the Eufy doorbell uses 4:3 images, which offer a more significant viewable area.

The product is weather-proof thanks to its IP65 rating and will resist heavy rain showers, frost, and heat. It can withstand temperatures as low as -4°F, all the way up to 122°F. Finally, it works with Assistant and Alexa and will be able to show you who's at your door on your smart display screen. Unfortunately, the doorbell is not battery-powered and will need to be wired. The indoor speaker, though, is wireless, so you won't need a cable between the two for them to communicate.

To benefit from the discount, click the link below and use code SECTDRB2 when checking out to get $48 off your purchase.