If you're planning to go to a few pool parties this summer (or maybe just chill in a tub every once in a while), it's great to have a speaker that won't break after a few water splashes. Right now you can get a Tribit waterproof 24W Bluetooth speaker for just $52, $18 off the original price.

This speaker offers 360-degree omnidirectional sound, an 'Xbass' button that kicks up the bass, IPX7 waterproofing that can withstand 30 minutes of being underwater (up to 3 feet), and an estimated battery life of 20 hours.

You can buy the speaker from the link below. To get the full discount, click the coupon checkbox on the main page, then enter code DADMBOOM at checkout.