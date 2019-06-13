It's kind of astonishing to see how quickly storage prices fall. PNY introduced its Elite 512GB microSD card at $349.99 in June of last year, and today the very same card is available for just $80.99 on Amazon. If you need a bit more speed, the 512GB Pro Elite is $89.99, and other PNY storage products are discounted as well.

The regular Elite 512GB card, priced at $80.99, is a U1 card with read speeds of up to 90MB/s. The U1 classification means that the minimum sequential write speed is 10MB/s, which isn't great for those of you who transfer a lot of data. In that case, the U3-classified Pro Elite 512GB card, carrying a minimum write speed of 30MB/s and a max of 100MB/s, is just $9 more at $89.99.

But microSD cards aren't the only things discounted as part of the PNY Goldbox deals today; you can also get good deals on flash drives, full-size SD cards, and SSDs. Here are a few that caught our attention:

Remember, these deals are for today only, so you'll have to make a decision relatively quickly. As of publishing time, there are roughly 11 hours until the discounts expire. You can view all of the PNY deals for today at the link below.