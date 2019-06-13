A few days ago, the beastly OnePlus 7 Pro got an OS update to fix a few issues and make some improvements to camera performance, and now it's little sibling is getting the same treatment. The company is starting to push the OxygenOS 9.5.5 update to the smaller OnePlus 7, and it includes the latest security patch and a number of other enhancements.
It goes without saying that there are some general bug fixes, but the most attention appears to have been given to the camera. This is no surprise, as it's still not OnePlus' strongest suit. In my review, I found the camera to be better than on any OnePlus phone that came before, but still lacking in a number of key areas, echoing Ryne's sentiment in his review of the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to the changelog below, the 9.5.5 update looks to address some of these shortcomings.
Changelog:
- System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.05
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Camera
- Improved overall contrast and color performance
- Improved accuracy and stability of autofocusing
- Improved clarity and color of Nightscape
- Improved brightness and clarity in extremely low light scene for Nightscape
The rollout is staged and so may take a few days to reach your device. Those on the forum post who have already received it aren't that complimentary about the supposed improvements to the camera, with some even suggesting that it's slower to take photos and that autofocus is still struggling for consistency. Complaints also outline the cartoonish, oil painting effect it produces all too often, as well as a lack of sharpness. Other issues such as overheating, slower fingerprint unlocking, and battery drain are also being mentioned, so it might be back to the drawing board for OnePlus on this one.
Let us know if you have the update and what your experience with it has been.
