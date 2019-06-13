At the beginning of the year, we learned that the idle RPG Nonstop Knight 2 would be coming to Android sometime in 2019, and in May the title finally went up on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing. As of this morning, Nonstop Knight 2 has been officially released. It's a free-to-play title, just like the original, though there is a lot of new content that allows for expanded gameplay.

Introducing Nonstop Knight 2! We’re incredibly proud and excited to launch Nonstop Knight 2 today with Kopla Games! Experience the ultimate mobile action RPG, free to download on the App Store and Google Play worldwide.DOWNLOAD: https://go.onelink.me/rTjI/b4905f90 Posted by Flaregames on Thursday, June 13, 2019

The introduction trailer above goes into a few details about Nonstop Knight 2, but more or less you can expect expanded mechanics over the original title. Things like item sets, extended equipment, ranged and melee weapons, new skills, not to mention the addition of a competitive and coop modes allow the game to differentiate itself from the first release. So far, player reviews aren't all that positive, and it appears this has to do with the balancing of earned in-game currency. Just like the majority of free-to-play releases, you can expect to hit a grind wall fairly early that will push you towards spending real-world money. Things like multiple currencies, a stamina system, and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item are indeed included.

It would appear that the developer of Nonstop Knight 2 has opted to stray from some of the fairer aspects of the original Nonstop Knight to try an eke out more cash from the player base. I can't say it's much of a surprise, especially for a popular idle game series, though I would imagine it's a bit of a bummer for those that enjoyed the original. That's not to say that the game is all bad because there's a lot to like about its adorable 3D graphics and addictive RPG gameplay, it's just tough to love a title that was designed to purposefully inconvenience the player.