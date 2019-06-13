Advertising has a time and a place, and the place is never on the lock screen of a smartphone you paid a lot of money for. As if Huawei didn't need more negative publicity right now, the company has seemingly begun allowing advertisements for Booking.com on the lock screens of several of its phones.

A large number of people on social media are reporting that advertisements, specifically for hotel booking service Booking.com, are appearing on their Huawei phones. The affected models include the P30 Pro, P20, P20 Lite, Honor 10, and P20 Pro. The ads are appearing for device owners who are using the preinstalled landscape background wallpapers.

#Huawei has turned the random landscape backgrounds on the lock screen into ads. Wtf fuck this pic.twitter.com/6dAUeu17Jf — Alex (@ValexWhoa) June 13, 2019

Wtf. https://t.co/Fv4RzUmM1D ads on my lock screen. Anyone else with a Huawei getting this? pic.twitter.com/ILI6vs6wVD — Ed Spencer (@efjspencer) June 13, 2019

@Huawei_Europe Why is there advertisement on my lock screen?! Have I signed up to this in some small print T&C somewhere? pic.twitter.com/w6zS9ysuwk — RAYZ (@justicefingers) June 12, 2019

The ads don't seem to be limited to a certain region or country — they're appearing on devices in the UK, Netherlands, Ireland, South Africa, Norway, and Germany, at the very least.

The only way to get rid of the advertising is to not use the built-in magazine background images. It's certainly not as intrusive or difficult to remove as the lock screen ads on Amazon Fire devices, but at least Amazon is upfront about using your phone as a billboard.