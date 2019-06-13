Google hasn't talked about its Daydream VR platform much lately, but it still exists and works with phones like the Pixel 3. Daydream has never had extensive app support, and there's one less Google app available today. Google has quietly retired the Play Movies & TV app for Daydream.

Play Movies on Daydream provided access to purchased and rented content in a virtual living room interface. Google confirmed the removal, stressing that it doesn't plan on yanking any other apps from Daydream. If you've got content in Play Movies, you can still access it in VR with the YouTube VR app.

While most of the Play Movies functionality remains on Daydream via YouTube, the latter app doesn't have much focus on purchases and rentals. Pulling Play Movies is a tacit admission that maybe people don't buy a whole lot of content in VR.