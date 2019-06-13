Galaxy A50 delivers a high-quality smartphone at an accessible price

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – June 11, 2019 – Samsung Electronics America, Inc., is bringing its upgraded line of Galaxy A Series smartphones to the U.S. this summer, beginning with the Galaxy A50, which will be available starting June 13 for $349.99 (MSRP). The Galaxy A Series – including the A50, A20 and A10e – offers high-quality features and innovations at a range of accessible price points, so consumers can choose the smartphone that fits both their lifestyle and their budget.

“Everyone has a unique set of needs when it comes to their smartphone and, more than ever, people are looking for a device that’s designed for the way they live,” said Travis Warren, senior vice president of Carrier Sales and Operations at Samsung Electronics America. “Drawing on more than 10 years of Galaxy smartphone innovation, the new Galaxy A Series offers consumers premium essentials at a great value. And with a full portfolio of products, there’s an A Series that’s right for anyone.”

Packed with advanced hardware and premium features, the Galaxy A Series is built with the powerful essentials Samsung consumers expect. Each device is designed for the way people live, offering a versatile camera, an immersive display, and an all-day battery¹. All Galaxy A devices feature Samsung’s One UI, an intuitive, streamlined interface, crafted to provide a more effortless and convenient experience, so you can focus on what matters most.

Additionally, should you need any assistance with your phone, the Samsung Members app² brings together all the tools you need to get the most from your Samsung device in one, convenient place. Access customer support and diagnostic features, manage all your Samsung devices, connect with others in the Samsung Members community, and get insider tips to unlock the full potential of your Samsung devices.

Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 offers innovative features that help you do more of what you love—a versatile camera that makes taking photos easier than ever, a sleek design that draws users into its immersive display and upgraded essentials, like an all-day, fast charging battery, that keeps up with your busy life.

Versatile Camera

Built with a sophisticated triple camera system, the Galaxy A50 helps you capture the world just as you see it. At 25MP, the 75-degree field of view (FOV) primary camera snaps high-quality shots on the fly, while the 123-degree FOV Ultra Wide lens, first introduced with the Galaxy S10, lets you capture stunning scenes just as you see them. Additionally, the Galaxy A50 incorporates a Depth Lens that lets you take crisp, clear shots of your favorite subjects and apply smooth bokeh effects.

The camera also comes with Scene Optimizer, which recognizes up to 20 unique situations and optimizes the color tones and other settings accordingly. Whether you're reclining on a sunny beach or dining in a dimly-lit restaurant, the Galaxy A50 makes it easy to capture a great shot.

Sleek Design

The Galaxy A50 has an elegant, sleek, and intuitive design to help you get the most out of your device. With a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, the Galaxy A50 delivers crisp, stunning, true-to-life images—so you can enjoy an immersive viewing experience while watching video clips and streaming your favorite TV shows. The screen also has an in-display optical fingerprint scanner that unlocks the

device in a single, simple tap.

Upgraded Essentials

The Galaxy A50 is powered by a fast-charging 4,000 mAh battery³, so you can go about your day without worrying about running out of juice.

And the Galaxy A50 boasts support for up to 512GB expandable storage with microSD card⁴ and powerful processing speed, so you can download more music, photos, and videos, and play high-resolution games longer.

The Galaxy A50 also includes the Samsung experience consumers expect. Track your health and fitness through Samsung Health⁵, use Bixby to quickly create a reminder, open the camera app to explore Bixby’s vision capabilities⁶ and get access to exclusive deals and process transactions through Samsung Pay⁷. Combined, these features make the Galaxy A50 one of the most powerful devices in its category.

Galaxy A20 and A10e

In addition to the Galaxy A50, the Galaxy A20 and A10e will roll out to additional carriers and retailers in the coming weeks.

The Galaxy A20 and A10e offer advanced technology to consumers looking for premium features at a practical price point. The Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch Infinity-V Display, a 13MP rear camera, a 4,000mAh fast-charging battery, and 32GB of storage. The Galaxy A10e features a 5.83-inch Infinity-V Display, an 8MP rear camera, a 3,000mAh battery, and 32GB of storage. The Galaxy A20 will be available starting at $249.99 (MSRP) and the Galaxy A10e will be available starting at $179.99 (MSRP).

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document

including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and

capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

¹ Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Battery power consumption depends on factors such as network configuration, signal strength, operating temperature, features selected, vibrate mode, backlight settings, browser use, frequency of calls and voice, data and other applications usage patterns.

² The available functions and features for Samsung Members may vary by country and device. To learn more, visit:

https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/apps/samsung-members/

³ Typical value tested under third-party lab condition. Rated (minimum) capacity is less. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. For more information, please visit www.samsung.com. Fast charging requires Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC) or Quick Charge 2.0-compatible charger to work. Battery power consumption depends on factors such as network configuration, signal strength, operating temperature, features selected, vibrate mode, backlight settings, browser use, frequency of calls and voice, data and other applications usage patterns.

⁴ MicroSD card sold separately.

⁵ Samsung Health is intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease. Available functions, features and addable applications may vary by region, service provider, and device specifications.

⁶ Availability of each function or mode may differ by device and region. Samsung Account login and data network (Wi-Fi or internet connection) required.

⁷ Samsung Pay NFC only. Availability of Samsung Pay service may vary across participating payment networks, banks, retailers and merchants. Samsung pay is only compatible with selected cards and Samsung devices and some payment terminals may require software updates.