Amazon is basically the only reputable company that sells super-cheap Android tablets, and one of their volume sellers just got even cheaper. The Fire HD 8 is currently discounted to $79.98 with the Show Mode charging stand bundled in, a discount of $30 compared to its regular going price and $40 compared to MSRP.

Make no mistake — the Fire HD 8 is not a performance powerhouse. You're probably better off buying something used if you need to do intensive tasks. But it is a great tablet for basic things like reading and consuming media. Plus, the included Show Mode charging stand, regularly $40, lets the tablet act as a detachable Amazon smart display of sorts. It's not a bad combo for $80.

This bundle has an MSRP of $119.98, but it regularly goes for $109.98. This $79.98 price is still an extra $30 off that regular going price, so it's a pretty sweet deal for those of you who need a tablet for simple tasks and not much more. It's available in black, Canary Yellow, Marine Blue, and Punch Red.