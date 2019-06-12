The Essential Phone has been around since 2017, but surprisingly, it has never officially been supported by the popular LineageOS custom ROM. The phone is still receiving updates from Essential at a rapid pace, so there hasn't been much of a need to replace the stock software, but now you can install official LineageOS builds if you so desire.

There have been plenty of unofficial builds for the Essential Phone over the past two years, but it's now receiving nightly releases from the project's main build server. If you're interested in trying it out, you can find more information from the source link below.