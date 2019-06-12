Phones are getting more powerful all the time, but there's only so much you can do to cool that beefy hardware in a smartphone form factor. Over on the Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel, they decided to look into the mysterious world of water-cooled smartphones. Yes, that's a thing. If you've ever fancied adding a water cooler to your smartphone, here's how you do it.

The video shows off a few different heatsink solutions for mobile gaming, not all of which are very efficient. Linus also runs a couple of throttling tests on his GS10 to show that there is indeed thermal throttling to be addressed. Based on benchmarks, the GS10 throttles between 25% and 35% after heating up.

All it takes is a few old PC cooling components and some tubing to get water running through the cheap copper phone cooler. And would you look at that, it works. That's physics for you. The phone remains unthrottled even after multiple benchmark runs. It's not exactly practical because you're strapping a heavy piece of metal with tubing to the back of your phone, but it works. There's probably someone playing PUBG Mobile with a water cooler strapped to the back of their phone right now.