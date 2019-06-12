Google Play gift cards have been gradually spreading to more countries for some time, and the latest addition to the list is the United Arab Emirates. They're available in five denominations from 13 retailers.

The five denominations available for the UAE are 30 AED (~$8 USD), 50 AED (~$14), 100 AED (~$27), 300 AED (~$82), and 500 AED (~$136). The 13 retailers that the cards can be purchased from are as follows:

Carrefour

Enoc

Axiom Telecom

LuLu Hypermarket

Etisalat

Adnoc

Geekay Games

Aswaaq

Meplay

Jacky's

Jumbo

Sharaf DG

Virgin Megastore

As we all know, Google Play gift cards can be used to buy apps, games, in-app purchases, movies, books, and more. You can view the full terms for them in the UAE here.