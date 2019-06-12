It can be hard to find a larger Chromebook with good specifications, but the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 fills that niche. We reviewed the Inspiron Chromebook 14 back when it was released and found it to be a very competent offering for the most part. One of our main qualms, the $599 price tag, has been addressed with this deal; the $399 figure that Best Buy is offering is $200 under the launch price and $150 less than current MSRP.

The Inspiron Chromebook 14 is a 2-in-1 with a 14" 1080p IPS display, an Intel Core i3-8130U, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The battery is rated for 15 hours and recharges via USB Type-C. We liked the performance, the display, the storage, and the Linux app support, but noted that it is a bit heavy at almost four pounds.

Best Buy is offering these for $399 a pop. Alternatively, if you're looking to save even more, it's also selling open-box units for as little as $310.99. Free shipping and local pickup are both available.