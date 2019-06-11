UBISOFT ANNOUNCES TOM CLANCY’S ELITE SQUADTM

For the First Time, Fan-Favorite Characters from the Tom Clancy’s Universe Assemble Together on Mobile

LOS ANGELES — June 10, 2019 — Today, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s Elite SquadTM, a new free-to-play action mobile RPG. Players can pre-register now on the official website to unlock an exclusive in-game character, Colonel Cole D. Walker from Ghost Recon® Breakpoint.

Developed by Ubisoft Owlient, Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is a military mobile RPG based on the lore of Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, The Division and Rainbow Six. For the first time, players will be able to assemble a team of legendary characters from the Tom Clancy’s universe, including Caveira, Sam Fisher, El Sueño, Montagne, Nomad and more.

Players will participate in stunning real-time shooting battles using their best soldiers as they gain experience with upgraded weapons and gear. Leading the team on the most iconic battlefields from the Tom Clancy’s universe, a player can trigger game-changing orders at the perfect moment, ultimately defeating their opponent’s squad.

Players will challenge other squads in the Arena for intense PvP battles and will join forces in epic Guild Wars. The game also includes a thrilling campaign mode, featuring a unique Tom Clancy’s storyline where players will have to face a new threat to save the world.

Players can pre-register at elitesquadgame.com to get their exclusive reward when the game releases worldwide on the App Store and the Play Store.

For the latest news on Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, please visit elitesquadgame.com.

For more information on Ubisoft mobile games, please visit ubisoft.com.

ABOUT UBISOFT

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch_Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2018-19 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,029 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoftgroup.com/.

About Owlient

Founded in 2005, the Paris-based free-to-play game studio Owlient was acquired Ubisoft in 2011. With the highly successful Howrse – which boasts more than 60 million subscribers worldwide – Ubisoft Owlient has gained significant expertise in the development and monetization of free-to-play web communities. The studio is applying its solid experience to the creation of new communities and mobile games.

© 2019 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy’s, Elite Squad, the Soldier Icon, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.