You might already know about our weekly live podcast, but did you know we have a second show every Tuesday? We answer your questions and discuss technology news — Android or not — from the past week. It's a lot more off-the-hook than the podcast, so tune in below.

For those of you not familiar with Twitch, you can follow a channel for free (you'll get alerts when it goes live), but you can also pay for a subscription. In our case, subscribing gets you an emoji of Ryne's face that you can use whenever you want. It's a lot of fun, trust me. You also get extra entry methods in our site's giveaways.

The Ryne emoji

If you enjoy our live shows and you want to support us, subscriptions is a super easy way to do so. If you have Amazon Prime, you get one free subscription every month, so you can give us money without actually paying anything yourself. There's a guide here with the full details, but the subscription doesn't auto-renew, so you'll have to re-subscribe each month.

If you've already subscribed, please double check that your subscription is still active, it may have already expired. If you haven't already checked out our channel, we're at twitch.tv/androidpolice. You can give us money by clicking the 'Subscribe' button on that page. As a bonus, if you subscribe while a show is live, a giant Pixel 3 XL notch appears at the top of the stream with your name on it.