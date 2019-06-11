CLASSIC SaGa SERIES MAKES A COMEBACK WITH TWO NEW TITLES

LOS ANGELES (June 10, 2019) – During its E3 live event 2019, SQUARE ENIX® announced that the legendary RPG masterpiece Romancing SaGa™ 3 will soon make its official debut in the West with an HD remastered version coming to consoles and mobile devices. SQUARE ENIX also revealed that SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ is also in development for Europe and North America.

Developed by industry veterans including legendary developer Akitoshi Kawazu, director of Romancing SaGa, SaGa Frontier and THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND, Romancing SaGa 3 originally released in Japan in 1995. This brand-new HD remaster introduces optimized graphics, new dungeons to explore, new scenarios to experience and a new game+ function.

View the SaGa E3 2019 Trailer – Romancing Saga 3 & SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS trailer here now: https://youtu.be/NJ6J3qvV0cE.

SQUARE ENIX also announced SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, an enhanced version of SaGa SCARLET GRACE, which originally released only in Japan in 2016. Newcomers and longtime fans of the franchise can shape their own adventures with one of four protagonists, Urpina, Taria, Balmant, and Leonard, each with their own unique storyline, allowing players to enjoy four different RPGs in one title.

With its first Western release, AMBITIONS builds upon the original Japanese release with a variety of improvements and additions to the original, including new and improved graphics, character voiceovers, weapons, skills and more. In addition, players will have access to more than 70 allies to potentially add to their party and test out different battle strategies with the new turn-based timeline system as they conquer new scenarios, monsters and bosses on their journey.

Romancing SaGa 3 will be available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®Vita handheld entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, Windows 10, STEAM®, the App Store® and Google Play®. SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS will be available on the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation®4, STEAM, the App Store® and Google Play™ These titles are not yet rated. Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.

