Grimvalor is a popular mobile hack and slash platformer that was originally released on iOS at the end of 2018. On the Apple App Store the game is available with an upfront price, though the new early access Android release forgoes that style of monetization to offer the download and first act for free, and if you decide that you enjoy the game, you can unlock all five of its acts through a single in-app purchase priced at $6.99.

As you can see in the above trailer, Grimvalor is a gorgeous action platformer with a dark and gritty theme. It will be your job to explore a mysterious kingdom in search of its lost king, but of course, your journey quickly takes a wrong turn, which is why you'll have to take up arms to fight your way through an unwelcoming land.

As I previously mentioned, this is a premium release with a single price attached. You are free to explore the first act (about 1-2 hours of content), though if you'd like to explore beyond this act, you'll have to plunk down $6.99 through a single IAP. This setup allows everyone to see how the game performs on their device, though it does leave out people that take advantage of a Family Library. You can also expect to find full controller support as well as adjustable touch controls, though you'll still want to keep in mind that this is an early access release, which means there may be a few bugs that are still unsquashed. Essentially this early access serves as an open beta, which will run for the next four to five weeks, and then at that point, the game should become officially available as a stable listing on the Play Store.

It's often the case that Android receives its games well after they were released on iOS, which can kill the hype for a lot of titles. In this instance, I would hate to see the lack of hype for a slightly delayed port from iOS to Android result in people missing out on Grimvalor, especially since it's a quality hack and slash platformer that's easily worth the price of entry. Heck, since everyone can check the game out for free, there's really no excuse for missing out, especially if you're a fan of action platformers.