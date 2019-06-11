It would appear that Orangepixel has been working on Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics for quite some time. It was first announced in 2017, and now the game is finally available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. Unlike the previous two run 'n gun titles in the series, this upcoming release contains stealthy and tactical action as well as a few roguelike features, which should allow players to tackle the platforming-based gameplay in many different ways.

As you can see in the above trailer, Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics offers a lot more depth in its gameplay over the previous two releases in the series. You can choose to do a stealthy run where you kill as few enemies as possible, or you can jump in guns blazing, or even go with a more balanced plan where you approach each stage from a tactical perspective, the choice is totally yours to make, and you can switch up your strategy anytime you like.

One thing that's great about Orangepixel is that the dev doesn't stray from its upfront pricing for its games. There are still no details about how Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics will be monetized on Android whenever it officially arrives, but if the current Apple App Store pricing is anything to go by, then we should be able to expect the game to launch at $4.99. Another clue to be taken from the App Store listing is that June 25th is the scheduled launch date, but with how these things go, you'll never know for sure if Android and iOS will receive the game on the same day, so, for now, it may be best to take that date with a grain of salt. At the very least interested parties can pre-register right now, so if you're eager to get your hands on Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics, make sure to click the pre-reg button in the widget below.