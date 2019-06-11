If you happen to prefer Dropbox as your (or your employer's) cloud storage solution of choice, you might've had fleeting thoughts about how difficult it's been to navigate through its user interface — whether it's on mobile or on your desktop or laptop. Now, the company has decided that far from its service being just a box in the sky, it has created new macOS and Windows apps to act as a hub for communications, file sharing, and crafting with a clean and adaptive design.

New in the folder view, users will be able to see important files highlighted in a new bar under the header notes and to-do section (if there is one for that folder). On the right side are activity and comment logs as well as the file preview window.

Dropbox users can link up their account to Slack and Zoom so that people handling files can stay on the same window to talk with colleagues about what they're working on — #channels and @mentions have been incorporated into sharing modes of the app to great effect. Users can also take advantage of integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and (more recently) Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides to create and edit projects in those native interfaces. Dropbox Team admins can go a step further with the new link-up with Atlassian for work management.

Users can also store webpage shortcuts for quick reference to articles and other content and use the search tool to look for terms within documents, not just their titles.

Dropbox is rolling the new apps out through an early access program — anyone can sign up, but they should expect towait a while before getting the new look.